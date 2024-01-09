PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Storyful) — Locals in Panama City had a rude awakening early on Tuesday, January 9, as tornadic storms tore through Florida’s Bay County.

This footage, by Brooke Erwin, shows damage sustained to her home and the surrounding properties in Panama City. Damage was also reported in nearby areas.

“[We] woke up to a tornado this morning, our neighborhood got hit hard but so far everyone is OK,” Erwin said.

The National Weather Service was issuing multiple tornado warnings overnight, and said a tornado debris signature was observed by radar near Panama City.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported multiple possible tornadoes.