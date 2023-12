SHELBY, N.C. (Storyful) — Residents in North Carolina braced for additional flooding as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood watch for western parts of the state through Wednesday, December 27.

Video filmed by Brad Hump shows the Broad River rising over its banks as flooding and high water levels were forecast for portions of the region.

High water levels were expected to recede throughout the day, according to the NWS.