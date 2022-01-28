Round 3? Greenville, rest of ENC preparing for another round of winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you liked the weather from last weekend, we have good news for you … you might be getting it again.

Residents were out and about on Friday getting some things and preparing to hunker down for another stay-at-home weekend due to winter weather. According to the WNCT forecast, snow is probable to start falling Friday night into Saturday morning in some parts of Eastern North Carolina.

All precipitation should conclude by Saturday afternoon. The highest projected accumulations are expected in the northeast counties.

Our team of reporters got to speak to residents to get their thoughts on the winter weather that was approaching and their thoughts on the threats for the winter weather we’ve had so far.

Shoppers hitting the grocery store before storm

— Claire Molle reporting

We’ll have more updates on this story during our 10 pm and 11 pm news on WNCT