STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A wildfire has burned hundreds of acres in Stokes County and is expected to keep growing.

Fire crews have been working to contain a fire in the Sauratown Mountains. On Sunday evening, people who live in the immediate area were evacuated, which includes 12 homes and a mountaintop youth camp.

So far, no structures have been damaged, but the flames stretch from miles and the windy, dry conditions are only complicating the battle. It has grown in all directions and there is very little containment at this time, but crews are coming from all over to assist.

There have been no reports of injuries and County Ranger Jimmy Holt says that they’re hopeful that Tuesday’s rain could help, but without a change in long-term weather conditions, one rain event isn’t likely to completely crush this burn.

“Firefighting personnel worked diligently throughout the night to create defensible space around homes and infrastructure. Currently, crews are assessing homes and any additional structural needs. Firefighting personnel are in place to provide structure protection,” the NC Forestry Service wrote in an update on Monday.

The safety of people in the area is their top priority as they work on containment. Windy conditions have made the fight more difficult.

Active fire reported in the Sauratown Mountains (Credit: Austin Lynch)

On Monday morning, crews worked to do burnout operations east of the fire to fortify the area. On Sunday, planes and helicopters were dropping water.

Several local fire departments and around 60 forestry agents have been assisting in the fight. Sauratown Mountain Road is closed to “nonessential” traffic.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation. There are no injuries and no reports of damaged structures at this time.

There has been a burn ban in effect for much of western North Carolina since Nov. 5.