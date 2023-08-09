(PINPOINT WEATHER) — A second tornado was confirmed associated with the severe storms that ravaged the area Monday.

The National Weather Service reported Tuesday night the latest went through three counties north of Charlotte: Catawba, Iredell and Rowan.

This is after officials confirmed that an EF-0 tornado had touched down in northern Mecklenburg County during Monday’s rash of severe weather.

The NWS said the tri-county tornado traveled 37 miles from west-southwest of Conover, tracking across Lake Norman and ending near China Grove. Winds reached 110 mph, with 80 mph straight line winds recorded in Catawba County.

Below is the classification authorities use to categorize tornadoes:

EF0 (Weak) is 65 to 85 mph

EF1 (Weak) is 86 to 110 mph

EF2 (Strong) is 111 to 135 mph

EF3 (Strong) is 136 to 165 mph

EF4 (Violent) is 166 to 200 mph

EF5 (Violent) is more than 200 mph

NWS personnel still have a long way to go when it comes to damage assessment, but they said they tracked a tornado moving from Catawba County to Iredell County and ending in Rowan County.

The NWS continued that they noticed strong straight-line winds along with a tornado track where the tornado touched down.