GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — It’s almost summer, and the weather is starting to heat up.

With this in mind, Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the warmest summers in North Carolina using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Data represents the average temperatures from June to August 2022; the historic average is the average for these months from 1901 to 2000.

#25. Onslow County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 79 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 77 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.5 degrees

#24. Johnston County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 79 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 77 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.6 degrees

#23. Wayne County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 79 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 77 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.4 degrees

#22. Pamlico County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 79 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 78 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 0.9 degrees

#21. Pender County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 79 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 78 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.4 degrees

#20. Sampson County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 79 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 78 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.4 degrees

#19. Union County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 79 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 77 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.9 degrees

#18. Stanly County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 79 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 77 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.6 degrees

#17. Harnett County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 79 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 77 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.6 degrees

#16. Montgomery County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 79 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 77 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.0 degrees

#15. Moore County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 79 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 77 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.2 degrees

#14. Mecklenburg County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 79 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 77 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.4 degrees

#13. Dare County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 79 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 77 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.7 degrees

#12. Hyde County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 79 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 78 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.3 degrees

#11. Columbus County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 79 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 78 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.4 degrees

#10. Anson County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 79 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 78 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.4 degrees

#9. Bladen County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 79 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 78 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.6 degrees

#8. Richmond County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 79 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 78 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.7 degrees

#7. Carteret County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 79 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 78 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.5 degrees

#6. Brunswick County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 80 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 78 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.6 degrees

#5. Hoke County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 80 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 78 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.2 degrees

#4. Cumberland County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 80 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 78 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.8 degrees

#3. New Hanover County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 80 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 78 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.8 degrees

#2. Scotland County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 80 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 78 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.4 degrees

#1. Robeson County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 80 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 78 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 2.1 degrees