Lenoir County officials tracking, preparing for potential severe weather

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Lenoir County Director of Emergency Services Jerri King tells 9OYS they are in constant communication with the weather service to track any changes as the potential for severe weather grows during the day Thursday.

King’s team attended a webinar from the National Weather Service out of Morehead City Wednesday to prepare. One thing officials are emphasizing to community members is to always have multiple ways to receive weather warnings.

“Most cell phones have an application that you can receive a weather warning, but you have to make sure your notifications are turned on. Certainly, something that can wake them up should they go to bed and something occurs overnight,” she said.

King explained the national weather service out of Morehead City offers a sky warn class where people can learn how to spot severe weather.

She encourages community members to take this class which also teaches people how to accurately report findings to our National Weather Service.

You can register for those classes here.