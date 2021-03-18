Severe weather raises concerns for school systems, people across ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — People across Eastern North Carolina on Thursday were making sure they have what they need in case severe weather comes through the area.

Renee Willard of Greenville says she has been securing things outside her home.

“I’ve been out getting bungee cords, out ‘bungeeing’ patio sets and anything that’s going to fly away,” Williard said.

School systems also took these impending storms into account on Thursday. Pitt County Schools officials and others either closed early or were closed all day, using remote learning as a way to reach out to the students. PCS officials said their efforts are all for the safety of their students.

“For each storm, it’s an individual process that we go through,” said PCS Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson.

That process included using virtual instruction for middle and high schoolers on Thursday. As for elementary students, they were able to get a half-day of school.

“Elementary students, they do much better face to face and in this case, we made the decision based on transportation and the timing of the storm,” said Johnson.

With busses being shared across the schools, Johnson said it made more sense for elementary students to have access to them. She also notes that they were working with officials for these types of calls.

“We just want to remind our parents that we are definitely on it. Our central office is in the same building as emergency management so sometimes we have weather briefings together,” said Johnson.