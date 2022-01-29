Significant snowfall recorded in western NC mountains

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Several inches of snow fell in the North Carolina mountains before a fast-moving winter storm left the state Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas to the north and west of Asheville, particularly those in the highest elevations, saw the greatest accumulations, led by portions of Yancey County seeing up to 10 inches (25 centimeters)

Madison County recorded up to 8 inches (20 centimeters), weather service data said. Totals in Buncombe County ranged from 1 to 7 inches (2.5 to 18 centimeters), depending on elevation.

Other sections of the state that received snowfall Friday night and Saturday that was more than a dusting included areas south of Greensboro.

The state Department of Transportation said over 1,800 crews and contractors worked overnight and into Saturday morning applying sand and salt onto roads.

DOT and the weather service warned of hazardous conditions on roads late Saturday and early Sunday, as temperatures in the teens and 20s combined with heavy winds could keep ice present.