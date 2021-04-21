SKYWARN weather spotters training classes to be held at Newport/Morehead City site

MOREHEAD CITY — The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City, NC will be conducting two Basic SKYWARN (weather spotters) training classes this Thursday and on April 27.

Both events will run from 6:30-8 p.m. and will be virtual. These classes train volunteers to report severe weather to the National Weather Service. Both classes are free and open to everyone; no age

requirements, previous training or equipment is required.

You must have internet access via a personal computer or a mobile device to view and hear the presentation.

The SKYWARN program is a nationwide program that provides real-time severe weather reports to the National Weather Service.

“Trained weather spotters provide valuable lifesaving information to the National Weather Service and we encourage those who have an interest in weather to participate in this critical program,” said Warning Coordination Meteorologist Erik Heden. “Despite all the technological advances, SKYWARN Spotter reports are still crucial to the National Weather Service in providing more accurate severe weather warnings.

There are a limited number of seats so please register if you plan on attending. Register online for the April 22nd class here or the April 27th class here. If you have questions please respond via email to erik.heden@noaa.gov. For more information on these classes please visit us at weather.gov/MoreheadCity or follow us on Facebook or on Twitter.

