Snow day: ENC residents enjoy chance to have some fun after winter storm

Snow day in Greenville (Adrianna Hargrove, WNCT photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Like Christmas, Easter or any other holiday, Saturday’s snow day typically only comes around once a year in Eastern North Carolina.

While many people played it safe and stayed indoors, many others were out and about enjoying the day around Greenville and Eastern North Carolina.

Reporters Claire Molle and Adrianna Hargrove along with news director Bernie Ritter were out with those people finding out how they enjoyed their day while also capturing some beautiful sights.

