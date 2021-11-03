Snow forecast prompts closure of parts of Blue Ridge Parkway

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Portions of the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina were closed on Wednesday in advance of a forecast of winter weather, officials said.

Areas in the higher elevations are most at risk into Thursday morning, officials said in a Facebook post. The closure came after Mount Mitchell State Park, which is on the parkway, closed due to snow and ice, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Parkway officials said the road closures will remain in place until crews assess road conditions on Thursday morning as weather allows. A list shows the parkway is blocked between mile marker 411 and mile marker 469, south of Asheville.

The National Weather Service is forecasting the first snow of the season for the mountains overnight, although it’s not expected to be a significant accumulation. The snow will ease Thursday morning but “could mix with light freezing rain or freezing drizzle before ending,” according to a forecast.

The parkway winds for 469 miles (754 km) through the Appalachian Mountains in Virginia and North Carolina.