Snow means sledding for families in Blowing Rock

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The snow is still falling in Blowing Rock and it’s really piling up. Several people FOX 46 spoke with said they made the drive just to play in the snow.

No major issues have been reported and the overwhelming consensus is that it’s just a great snow day.

Zoe Leon zipped down the hill in her sled as she and her family from Lincolnton visited Blowing Rock for some chilly fun.

“We’re from Lincolnton and we took the hike. We snuck away and had some fun,” her dad Andre Leon told FOX 46.

Zoe said she was happy she got to miss school, and she’s not the only one. Families, like the Campbell’s, decided to make their own snow days as some districts moved to remote learning instead of a traditional snow day.

“They wanted us to still do the school work, but growing up we’ve always looked forward to doing snow days, so I decided we’d give them a regular snow day,” Kyrie Campbell said.

Her family came up from Conover to enjoy the snow day.

“We needed this break. I get nervous thinking that because it’s remote, they’re going to take those snow days away. I loved that call that it was going to be a snow day,” said Amy Hairline, visiting from Hickory.

While young kids–and young at heart–played in the snow, road crews worked to keep the streets clear.

“We’ve come from Florida to find the snow and we hit the motherload,” another family told FOX 46.

Because nothing is better than family fun in the snow.

“After everything we have gone through they needed it.”

As far as the roads, we do know that crews will be working in shifts as they have been all day, but be aware that some of the secondary roads may be a little more difficult to navigate into the overnight hours.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE