DEEP RUN, N.C. (WNCT) — The gymnasium at South Lenoir High School sustained damage during a storm that moved through there Wednesday afternoon.

Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud told WNCT’s Erin Jenkins the storm did significant damage to the outside of the gym’s roof. There were a few staff members and basketball players in the gym but they were quickly taken into the locker rooms, which is protocol.

Lenoir County Public Schools students return to class Thursday. Crews were on the scene taking care of the situation and cleaning up. Work was also being done to cover the inside of the gym to prevent any water from getting on the floor.

The school was bringing a dump truck in Thursday to remove the debris.

Storm damage at South Lenoir High School gym (J. Mac Daughety photo)

Lenoir County Commissioner J. Mac Daughety took these pictures of the scene, which showed the extensive damage to the gym.