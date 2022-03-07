WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – From Town Common in Greenville to the Harbor District in Washington. Many people went outdoors to soak up the warm weather on Sunday.

“People are ready to get out from being in the house from the cold weather and they’re ready to get outside and do some things,” said Javon Brumsey, co-owner of Riverside Recreation.

Brumsey was at Town Common providing kayak rentals.

Local fishermen said it’s always a good day to cast a line. But for Marcus Goddard, it’s not so much about catching fish. It’s just about picking up a rod and reel and casting out on a warm day.

“It’s a stressful time for all of us, so coming out here and catching fish, it’s just a stress reliever, you know,” said Goddard.

People weren’t just relaxing on the Tar River. The scene was similar on the Pamlico River. For some, the warm weather couldn’t have come at a better time.

“My best friend’s on spring break and we just wanted to catch up on this beautiful day at the waterfront,” said Magaly Lugo.

Wes Newman’s day consisted of spending hours on the water.

“I keep my boat down at Bath, and we sailed from bath to Washington today because it was such a beautiful day for sailing,” said Newman.

Whether locals spent their warm Sunday outdoors to perform music or just go for a stroll, many people had the same intentions.

“I’m going to get outside as much as I can,” said Mackenzie Smethers.

Some people said they’re not surprised at how warm it is for this time of year, but they also said they wouldn’t be surprised if it snows before March is over because that’s how NC weather seems to be. Nonetheless, many people in Eastern North Carolina took advantage of the summer-like temperatures.