MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Hurricane season is now less than 100 days away. Officials want people to start preparing.

Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson recommends keeping a supply kit fit for any disaster year-round. Bryson suggested putting non-perishable food, important documents and batteries within the kit.

“We’ve been lucky the last couple of years,” Bryson said. “I hope we stay that way continuously. But you know, we are an area that gets strongly hit by these hurricanes. And so take your time and make sure you’re ready for it.”

Bryson added that now is a good time to make evacuation plans if a natural disaster occurs.