TILBURG, Netherlands (Storyful) — The Dutch city of Tilburg was flooded on January 3 after Storm Henk swept the region, prompting a code yellow weather warning in parts of the country.

The storm unleashed winds up to 75 mph in the Netherlands.

Footage by Sam Emmers shows a roadway close to Tilburg inundated with floodwater.

“Enormous amounts of water near Tilburg, like never seen before,” Emmers said.

Credit: Sam Emmers via Storyful