Storm Team 9 weather returns to WNCT starting Jan. 11

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Storm Team 9 weather has a long history with WNCT 9 On Your Side and we’re proud to bring this trusted weather brand back to Eastern North Carolina.

The change will go into effect with the 5 p.m. news on Jan. 11.

Storm Team 9 was originally launched in the late 90’s covering such storms as Hurricane Floyd before becoming First Alert a few years ago. With the change, our viewers will continue to get accurate local weather forecasting but with an even greater focus on our team and severe weather coverage.

Chief Meteorologist Jerry Jackson will lead the dynamic team of Alex Wasilenko (Morning Edition), Zoe Mintz (Weekend Morning Edition), Jordyn Jenna (Weekend Edition) and David Sawyer that will focus on delivering fast and accurate weather information to all the communities across the East.

Our Storm Team 9 Weather Alert Days will be used to let our viewers on air, online and on the Storm Team 9 mobile app know in advance of the potential for severe weather in their local communities.

Join us Monday, January 11th at 5 p.m.for the return of Storm Team 9 weather to WNCT 9 On Your Side.