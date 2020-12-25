Storms produce lots of rain, windy conditions, even some snow flurries

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The storms we had on Christmas Eve produced a lot of rain in certain parts of Eastern North Carolina. And, if you looked hard enough, you might have even seen some snowflakes on Christmas Day.

Thursday was a First Alert Weather Day. A cold front brought strong storms through most of North Carolina. In the mountains, snow greeted people on Christmas Day. Elsewhere, the front produced strong storms, heavy rain, gusty winds and some power outages.

WNCT meteorologist Zoe Mintz reports over four inches of rain fell in Ocracoke. Many other areas received two inches or more.

Winds on Christmas Day were brisk with many areas seeing gusts well over 10 mph. As of noon Friday, gusts were reported to be nearly hurricane strength in some parts.

On top of that, many people saw snow falling on Friday. While it wasn’t warm enough for it to stick and accumulate, it was certainly something to enjoy during the holiday.