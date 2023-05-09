GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Storm damage resulted from strong thunderstorms that moved across Eastern North Carolina on Tuesday. With it came heavy rain, thunder and lightning and even hail.

The storms moved through late Tuesday afternoon and early evening. Reports started coming in about trees and power lines down shortly after. Many places recorded heavy rain from the storms. In places like Goldsboro and Ayden, large amounts of hail were even coming down.

Paul Russell sent this incredible video that showed hail collecting on the ground like snow in Ayden.

WNCT chief photographer Kenneth Roundtree captured these videos of the steam rising from the ground after the storms. It created an eerie look for drivers moving through the area.

The strong storms moved through places like Pamlico and Craven counties also. According to PowerOutage.us, Duke Power and Tideland EMC were reporting a total of 5,665 people without power as of 5:45 p.m. in Craven County. Crews were out restoring power and cutting up trees that fell on lines and across roads.

In Pitt County, Greenville Utilities Commission was reporting 601 without power as of 5:34 p.m. There were over 100 power outages reported in Pamlico County, including nearly 100 by Duke Energy.