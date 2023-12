CORNWALL, England (Storyful) — The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Cornwall on Wednesday, December 27, as Storm Gerrit brought strong winds and heavy rain to southwest UK.

Footage by X user @bakrim2000 shows waves crashing against the Cornish coast amid stormy conditions.

The storm brought “heavy rain and strong winds” to southwest England on Wednesday, with a risk of coastal gales, according to the Met Office.