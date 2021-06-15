Strong winds from storms cause damage in parts of Jones County

Weather

Storm damage in Pollocksville (Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Strong storms brought lots of rain and high winds that caused some damage in parts of Pollocksville on Tuesday.

Several trees fell and also brought down power lines. Crews were seen at the intersection of Lee Chapel Road and Riggstown Road repairing power lines after a tree brought some of them down. There was also damage to at least one home seen in the area.

Power was eventually restored as the clean-up continued into Tuesday. Storm Team 9 Meteorologist Zoe Mintz reported one storm that moved through Jones and Craven County was producing winds up to 70 mph.

A severe thunderstorm watch which was in effect Tuesday evening, expired around 7 p.m. Tuesday. The chance for severe weather continues into Wednesday.

