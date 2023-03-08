WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Schools around the state on Wednesday took part in a tornado drill as part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week. They also learned a lot about the weather and staying safe in the process.

“We’ve had our fair share of disasters because of severe weather, so this is a good reminder this time of year that we go through and remind the public that first of all we always talk about needing a plan, how to respond, what to do in the event of whatever the emergency is,” said Randy Gentry, the director of Emergency Management in Pitt County.” “Whether it be a tornado, or flooding or a hurricane.”

Students and teachers at Creekside Elementary School in Winterville had the chance to learn what to do in the event of a severe weather threat such as a tornado.

“You’re gonna see the students exit the classrooms quickly, and then they’ll be able to crouch down in the hallways away from windows or ceilings, specifically like the gym because that could potentially collapse,” said Yolanda Williams, the principal of Creekside Elementary School. “So they’ll be in areas that are safe for them. The more they practice, the more they’ll feel comfortable and be knowledgable of what they need to do.”

Williams said she’s already educating her students on the different types of weather threats.

“Even this morning in the announcements, I talked about the difference between a tornado warning, a tornado watch, and a tornado emergency,” Williams said. “So I assured them this was a drill but we wanna prepare in case they face one of these events in real life.”

Gentry said every so often schools should practice these types of drills.

“It probably wouldn’t hurt at least once a quarter just to brush off and remind the students what to do in the event they hear the signal or an alarm,” Gentry said. “Tell them there’s some type of severe weather that’s impending upon their area.”

Click here for more information on Severe Weather Preparedness Week and safety resources.