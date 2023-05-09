GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Rain, sleet, snow, hail, wintry mix. Precipitation takes on many forms, and the degree to which climate change affects precipitation levels comes down to something almost everyone learns about in school—Earth’s water cycle. A system in endless motion, the water cycle traces the process through which water exists in its three primary phases—liquid, solid, and gas—as it moves perpetually between the Earth and its atmosphere.
Increases in precipitation frequency and intensity are markers of climate change. When temperatures rise and oceans grow warmer, the amount of water that evaporates into the atmosphere—and the speed at which it does so—also increases. As atmospheric circulation carries the moisture-rich air over land or pushes it into a storm system, heavy rain or snow is often the result.
The continental U.S. on average received about 30 inches of precipitation between March 2022 and February 2023. Traditionally “wet” regions—such as Washington state and Alaska in the northwest and Georgia and Mississippi in the southeast—continue to have some of the rainiest counties in the United States. Other areas such as Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska, as well as pockets of the South and of California, experience the opposite extreme: drought, also largely a product of climate change.
Stacker cited data from the National Centers for Environmental Information to identify the counties in North Carolina that receive the most precipitation through rain, sleet, or snow. Counties are ranked by five-year precipitation averages in inches as of February 2023 with rainfall over the past year serving as a tiebreaker. Supplementary data on how last year’s precipitation compares to the 100-year average for the area is also included.
1 / 50
SevenMaps // Shutterstock
#50. Greene County
– Five-year precipitation average: 54.47 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 38.80 inches (#10 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -10.00 inches below norm
2 / 50
Wileydoc // Shutterstock
#49. Wilson County
– Five-year precipitation average: 54.48 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 40.51 inches (#17 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -6.85 inches below norm
3 / 50
StacieStauffSmith Photos // Shutterstock
#48. Columbus County
– Five-year precipitation average: 54.60 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 44.91 inches (#35 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.53 inches below norm
4 / 50
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock
#47. Catawba County
– Five-year precipitation average: 54.69 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 49.98 inches (#80 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.19 inches above norm
5 / 50
P W L Photography // Shutterstock
#46. Tyrrell County
– Five-year precipitation average: 54.85 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 48.23 inches (#44 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -2.64 inches below norm
6 / 50
Canva
#45. Pasquotank County
– Five-year precipitation average: 54.94 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 47.66 inches (#58 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.88 inches below norm
7 / 50
tjewell041810 // Shutterstock
#44. Lenoir County
– Five-year precipitation average: 54.96 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 37.79 inches (#6 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -12.29 inches below norm
8 / 50
Giulia Carletti // Shutterstock
#43. Wayne County
– Five-year precipitation average: 55.11 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 38.35 inches (#8 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -9.94 inches below norm
9 / 50
Wileydoc / Shutterstock
#42. Johnston County
– Five-year precipitation average: 55.14 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 42.74 inches (#29 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.26 inches below norm
10 / 50
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock
#41. Alexander County
– Five-year precipitation average: 55.15 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 50.23 inches (#85 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.89 inches above norm
11 / 50
Toribio93 // Shutterstock
#40. Madison County
– Five-year precipitation average: 55.21 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 43.35 inches (#44 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -2.42 inches below norm
12 / 50
D Guest Smith // Shutterstock
#39. Washington County
– Five-year precipitation average: 55.26 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 47.68 inches (#44 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -2.88 inches below norm
13 / 50
Canva
#38. Chowan County
– Five-year precipitation average: 55.43 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 47.45 inches (#54 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -2.08 inches below norm
14 / 50
Noemia Poole // Shutterstock
#37. Montgomery County
– Five-year precipitation average: 55.43 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 47.38 inches (#76 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.70 inches above norm
15 / 50
D Guest Smith // Shutterstock
#36. Perquimans County
– Five-year precipitation average: 55.48 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 47.81 inches (#54 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.42 inches below norm
16 / 50
Canva
#35. Duplin County
– Five-year precipitation average: 55.72 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 37.31 inches (#5 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -13.14 inches below norm
17 / 50
mzglass96 // Shutterstock
#34. Yadkin County
– Five-year precipitation average: 56.18 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 50.79 inches (#104 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 5.50 inches above norm
18 / 50
Canva
#33. Hyde County
– Five-year precipitation average: 56.52 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 47.78 inches (#31 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.58 inches below norm
19 / 50
Mary Terriberry // Shutterstock
#32. Stokes County
– Five-year precipitation average: 56.64 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 53.46 inches (#115 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 7.56 inches above norm
20 / 50
Canva
#31. Jones County
– Five-year precipitation average: 56.94 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 44.40 inches (#17 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -8.15 inches below norm
21 / 50
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock
#30. Rutherford County
– Five-year precipitation average: 57.03 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 50.08 inches (#63 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.43 inches below norm
22 / 50
Canva
#29. Craven County
– Five-year precipitation average: 57.36 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 46.84 inches (#22 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -6.12 inches below norm
23 / 50
Anya Douglas // Shutterstock
#28. Onslow County
– Five-year precipitation average: 57.71 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 44.65 inches (#14 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -8.99 inches below norm
24 / 50
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#27. Buncombe County
– Five-year precipitation average: 57.96 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 48.21 inches (#70 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.12 inches above norm
25 / 50
Canva
#26. Pender County
– Five-year precipitation average: 58.45 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 42.09 inches (#11 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -9.96 inches below norm
26 / 50
iofoto // Shutterstock
#25. Brunswick County
– Five-year precipitation average: 58.49 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 46.57 inches (#34 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.28 inches below norm
27 / 50
Canva
#24. Pamlico County
– Five-year precipitation average: 58.76 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 49.25 inches (#33 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.57 inches below norm
28 / 50
Canva
#23. Surry County
– Five-year precipitation average: 59.87 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 53.88 inches (#104 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 6.29 inches above norm
29 / 50
Canva
#22. Burke County
– Five-year precipitation average: 60.04 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 53.44 inches (#88 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.85 inches above norm
30 / 50
MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock
#21. Mitchell County
– Five-year precipitation average: 60.68 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 49.86 inches (#60 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.12 inches below norm
31 / 50
Mary Terriberry // Shutterstock
#20. Wilkes County
– Five-year precipitation average: 61.04 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 54.13 inches (#90 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 4.33 inches above norm
32 / 50
PatGallery // Shutterstock
#19. New Hanover County
– Five-year precipitation average: 61.65 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 41.79 inches (#13 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -11.25 inches below norm
33 / 50
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock
#18. Caldwell County
– Five-year precipitation average: 61.89 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 53.75 inches (#83 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.18 inches above norm
34 / 50
Canva
#17. Carteret County
– Five-year precipitation average: 61.90 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 49.67 inches (#35 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.47 inches below norm
35 / 50
Gary Rolband // Shutterstock
#16. Ashe County
– Five-year precipitation average: 62.82 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 52.94 inches (#79 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.06 inches above norm
36 / 50
Canva
#15. Avery County
– Five-year precipitation average: 63.33 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 54.39 inches (#64 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.48 inches below norm
37 / 50
Canva
#14. Watauga County
– Five-year precipitation average: 64.12 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 54.52 inches (#78 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.72 inches above norm
38 / 50
Canva
#13. Yancey County
– Five-year precipitation average: 64.22 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 51.37 inches (#63 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.55 inches below norm
39 / 50
Canva
#12. Alleghany County
– Five-year precipitation average: 65.06 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 54.26 inches (#83 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 3.29 inches above norm
40 / 50
Canva
#11. Polk County
– Five-year precipitation average: 65.17 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 57.00 inches (#72 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.75 inches below norm
41 / 50
Canva
#10. Haywood County
– Five-year precipitation average: 66.00 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 51.92 inches (#48 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.27 inches below norm
42 / 50
Anthony Ricci // Shutterstock
#9. Henderson County
– Five-year precipitation average: 67.55 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 55.60 inches (#57 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -2.91 inches below norm
43 / 50
Canva
#8. McDowell County
– Five-year precipitation average: 68.94 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 57.43 inches (#81 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.28 inches above norm
44 / 50
James R Poston // Shutterstock
#7. Cherokee County
– Five-year precipitation average: 70.39 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 55.49 inches (#41 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.13 inches below norm
45 / 50
Canva
#6. Swain County
– Five-year precipitation average: 72.59 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 59.69 inches (#41 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.84 inches below norm
46 / 50
digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock
#5. Graham County
– Five-year precipitation average: 72.78 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 58.80 inches (#36 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.82 inches below norm
47 / 50
George Dukin // Shutterstock
#4. Clay County
– Five-year precipitation average: 73.02 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 58.92 inches (#46 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -2.55 inches below norm
48 / 50
Canva
#3. Jackson County
– Five-year precipitation average: 75.00 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 61.84 inches (#60 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.14 inches below norm
49 / 50
JNix // Shutterstock
#2. Macon County
– Five-year precipitation average: 75.66 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 61.93 inches (#52 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.70 inches below norm
50 / 50
Canva
#1. Transylvania County
– Five-year precipitation average: 82.18 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 68.67 inches (#64 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.34 inches below norm