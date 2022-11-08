MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — Cape Hatteras National Seashore is keeping a close eye on a pair of weather systems expected to have a negative impact on ocean-side beaches and affect travel conditions beginning Tuesday.

The negative impacts are expected to last through the week, depending upon the path and strength of Subtropical Storm Nicole.

Visitors are cautioned to avoid an approximately two-mile stretch of beach at the north end of Rodanthe. and should use caution this week on all ocean-side Seashore beaches.

Starting Tuesday, the National Weather Service’s Newport/Morehead City Weather Forecast Office expects strong northeast to east winds to develop due to high pressure that is anchored over New England and Subtropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to impact Florida’s east coast before traveling up the southeast coast later in the week.

Strong winds and minor to moderate flooding, and significant beach erosion are expected Tuesday through Wednesday. The Seashore said travel along N.C. Hwy. 12 could be challenging due to the ocean overwash and beach erosion.

Impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole are expected to become clearer in the next few days.