SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – With strong wind and rain from Sunday’s storm, coastal towns are busy assessing the damage.

The National Weather Service said that even though hurricane season is over, residents should be cautious of winter storms that could stir up our coastline just as much.

“The wind was pretty strong. The waves were very big, the swells were huge. It came up to the shore,” said one Surf City resident, Michael Silva. “I thought it would, you know, create erosion or cause erosion on the dunes, and basically, we were surprised that it really didn’t.”

Officials with the Town of Surf City said that not every storm will erode the beaches.

“A lot of times, we can lose sand, but we can also gain sand,” said Town Manager Kyle Breuer. “Coming up in the spring, we’ll do another beach survey and we’ll be able to determine actual sand volumes.”

National Weather Service officials said that it’s really determined by the duration and intensity of a storm.

“With this event, it didn’t last a super long time, just about 24 hours, but we had wind gusts close to 70 miles per hour along the coast. That’s almost hurricane force,” said Erik Heden, Warning Coordination meteorologist with the NWS.

“We had large waves, 13-foot, 14-foot waves off the coast. So anything above 30 or so and over a couple of days would cause concerns. This was shorter, but the magnitude was much greater.”

Silva added he’s very grateful their beach had minimal impacts.

“I was preparing for more of the dune in front of our house to be taken away and was surprised that it was not and was very happy that it was not, so that our dune was preserved because it protects everything behind it,” Silva said.

The town is planning on moving forward with the Army Corps of Engineers on the Federal Coastal Storm Risk Management Project to protect its shoreline in the future.

“We’re working really hard with the Corps, our federal partners and our state partners to make sure that that project happens as soon as possible, which will be our long-term, 50-year beach nourishment project,” said Breuer.

The National Weather Service reminds people that even though a storm is not named, there can still be significant impacts.