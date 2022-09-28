GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — All eyes were on Florida as Hurricane Ian slammed an area south of Tampa with 150 mph winds as a Category 4 storm.

As we move into Thursday and Friday, the effects of Ian will be felt all over North Carolina. Currently, the storm is expected to trek more inland and impact areas of the Triad, Charlotte and other locations in western North Carolina. However, Eastern North Carolina is nowhere near safe.

Heavy rain and strong winds could be met with the potential for flooding — especially along bodies of water — and even a possible tornado could spin up.

WNCT has team coverage of how this part of the state is bracing for what will be left of Ian once it gets to this area, including how boaters are preparing, cell phone service, power and electric preparations and more.

Preparing for rain at home

A State of Emergency has been declared for North Carolina ahead of Ian’s arrival. As people prepare themselves with supplies and hurricane kits, it’s also important to make sure your home and driveways are ready for the potential for nasty weather.

WNCT's Erin Jenkins has more on what you should do.

GUC preparing for storm

Greenville Utilities is announcing the launch of a text-based system to keep people updated about power outages in the area 24 hours a day.

Boaters and Ian

Many boaters are preparing now for what Hurricane Ian could bring to this part of the state. While the storm’s greatest impact is likely to be felt in central and western North Carolina, ENC will certainly get some effects from the massive storm.

WNCT’s Adrianna Hargrove spoke with some boaters and dock assistants in Beaufort and Craven counties about the steps they are taking to protect their boats.

Impacts in Beaufort County

Beaufort County Emergency Services officials are monitoring Hurricane Ian closely and are anticipating how it could impact this area. They told WNCT’s Sarah Gray Barr they are prepared for the rainfall and the wind and are keeping an eye on how quickly it all comes.

Cell phone service during the storm

Cell phone service is likely to be impacted by Hurricane Ian. The strong winds could knock out service and damage cell towers.

Two experts who spoke with WNCT’s Sarah Gray Barr said people should remain calm if they can’t reach loved ones in Florida or vice versa. Calls could further crowd a network under impact from the storm, making it hard for emergency calls to go through.