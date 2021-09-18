Three years later, Hurricane Florence recovery continues in South Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – This week marked three years since Hurricane Florence made landfall in the Carolinas, yet many families are still dealing with damaged homes following the catastrophic rain and flooding.

Nearly 2,000 people have applied for help to get their home fixed or rebuilt through the state’s Office of Resilience.

“Florence is our newest program,” Chief of Staff and General Counsel for the SC Office of Resilience Eric Fosmire said. “And we will start to see an increase in the volume of construction in Florence.”

Fosmire said the agency began construction on Hurricane Florence projects earlier in 2021. So far, there have been 17 projects completed. The average construction cost is a little over $60,000.

“The most impacted counties were Horry, Dillon and Marion,” Fosmire said. “80 percent of the grant will be spent in those three counties.”

Fosmire said by the end of its Hurricane Florence program, he expects the office will complete between 420 and 500 projects. He expects the construction phases to end in about two years.