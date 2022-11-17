GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With temperatures dropping to freezing, local greenhouses are offering some tips on how to keep your outdoor plants safe.

Experts at Carolina Seasons Nursery say any new blooms on outdoor shrubs might get frozen off, but the plants themselves won’t die.

“We’ve had a lot more warm weather longer than we usually do,” said Kenneth Stillwell, co-owner of Carolina Seasons Nursery. “We normally don’t go from 70s and 80s to 50s and 20s at night, so it’s gonna be a little bit of a shock for even established plants. Be prepared to see a little bit of damage here and there.”

They suggest bringing any house or tropical plants inside for the night, in addition to covering any outdoor plants with a sheet or burlap.