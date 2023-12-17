GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Sunday’s severe weather conditions led to a tornado watch for most of the state’s coastal counties and power outages throughout Eastern North Carolina.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of North Carolina until 8 PM EST pic.twitter.com/KnkMpa7lSV — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) December 17, 2023

The tornado watch Sunday lasts until 8 p.m., the National Weather Service said. The watch area is from near Kill Devil Hills and south through Morehead City, Wilmington, and to the South Carolina line. The counties in the watch included: Beaufort, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Dare, Duplin, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Tyrrell and Washington.

Heavy rain and wind gusts up to 60 mph were expected at Ocracoke and other places along the Outer Banks and Crystal Coast. Up to 20-foot waves were also expected along the Outer Banks with six feet of flooding possible along the Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds and other parts of the Inner Banks.

A high wind advisory was in effect for several central NC counties until 7 p.m. Winds were expected to be as gusty at 50 mph in some spots there and even along the coast. That resulted in power outages reported in places like Carteret, Onslow, Craven, Beaufort and Dare Counties.

At least three community colleges in Beaufort, Pamlico and Carteret were scheduled to be closed on Monday.