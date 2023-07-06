WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The impacts of strong storms were felt across Eastern North Carolina this week. One town in Duplin County experienced some flash flooding, affecting some of the busy roads in the area.

NC Hwy. 41 is looking much different Thursday than it did Wednesday evening when a large amount of rain in a short period of time washed the road out.

“I just saw like, a bunch of dark clouds coming. He was like, ‘You know, we should wait it out.’ And then next thing you know, we look outside and it’s pouring like really hard,” said Franklin Villalobos, an El Mariachi worker.

Villalobos said he was on the road during the storm.

“It was like, kind of flooded. Like it was really bad. So I don’t know, I kind of had to stop because my car, like the water is gushing up. It was pretty bad. And then I had to stop because I got scared to drive” said Villalobos.

Town of Wallace officials say roads like Southerland Street, Duplin Street and even Main Street were also affected.

“Through Floyd and Florence. And you know, we got through those. I mean, we had a lot of damage, a lot of flooding, but nothing that extreme across the roads like we had yesterday.” said Robert Taylor, town manager for Wallace.

According to Taylor, the fire department received around 19 calls for assistance during the downpour.

“You’re looking at about three and a half inches of rain, and within an hour. And you know, the system did pretty well within an hour everything had drained off,” said Taylor said.

Taylor added they work alongside the NC Department of Transportation to maintain and improve the roadways and ditches in the area.

“We did probably half a million dollars worth of work last year, we’ve got about a million dollars with appropriate projects going on this year,” said Taylor.

Stormwater is a big concern for the town. Taylor said he wants to remind residents that whenever there is significant rainfall to stay off the road until it clears.