GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For all the talk about how it’s been a slow hurricane season, we’re not seeing that anymore.

The Atlantic Ocean currently has five systems churning, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Gaston, which formed earlier this week, is out in the Azores and is closer to Europe than anywhere else. Fiona is a major hurricane that is likely to make landfall somewhere in eastern Canada.

On Friday, Hermine formed into a tropical storm just off the coast of Africa while another system has a less than 40% chance of forming. It’s between Africa and South America.

Then there’s Tropical Depression No. 9.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, the storm was 410 miles east southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving west-northwest at 15 mph.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the Cayman Islands. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Jamaica.