Tropical storm Claudette brings heavy rain to Hampton Roads, strong gusts to eastern NC

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — Tropical storm Claudette brought wind gusts and heavy rain to eastern North Carolina and parts of Hampton Roads on Monday morning.

A flash flood warning was issued for eastern Suffolk, western Chesapeake, and southern Portsmouth until 11 a.m. as heavy rain fell. Wind gusts were mostly focused around the southern part of the viewing area around Hatteras.

As of 10 a.m., Claudette was starting to move out to sea, and it’s expected to be well out in the Atlantic by Monday night.

Track Of Claudette

The fast-moving storm reached our area around 7-8 a.m.

Though the storm didn’t bring major impacts to the region, it did lead to multiple casualties as it moved across the southern U.S. At least 13 people were killed, including 8 children in a church van.

Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler says after the storm moves out it’s expected to be hot and humid in the region for the rest of the day before a cold front moves in, bringing more storms Tuesday.

Claudette has resumed tropical storm strength, but the strongest winds will be over the water and near the southern Outer Banks. https://t.co/aXLqtdWydu pic.twitter.com/aU8tKghp0R — Jeremy Wheeler WAVY (@J_Wheeler_WAVY) June 21, 2021

Dare County is under a tropical storm warning until noon. Tune in to WAVY News 10 Today for more updates from Jeremy through 9 a.m.