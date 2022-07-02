GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tropical Storm Colin formed early Saturday near the South Carolina coast and will have an impact on weather in parts of Eastern North Carolina over the next 24 hours.

The National Hurricane Center reports Colin formed off the South Carolina coast and issued the initial warning in its 5 a.m. advisory. At 8 a.m. Saturday, the storm was about 25 miles west southwest of Myrtle Beach, S.C. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving northeast at 8 mph.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued from South Santee River, S.C. to Duck, N.C., including the Pamlico Sound. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

The National Hurricane Center reports Colin isn’t expected to gain additional strength and will continue to move northeast on Saturday, likely arriving in the Wilmington area sometime Saturday afternoon.

People along the coastline can expect heavy rain and gusty winds up to tropical storm force over the next 24 hours before the storm pushes back into the Atlantic Ocean and eventually moves away from the United States.