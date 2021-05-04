Tuesday evening storms snap trees, cause other damage, send one to hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The storms we had move through Eastern North Carolina on Tuesday appear to have caused more damage than the ones we saw Monday.

Both days saw thunderstorms move through the area, bringing heavy rain, lightning and strong winds. However, Tuesday’s storms appeared to be more intense, with storm damage reports coming in to the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City.

Officials report wind damage in Tyrrell County resulted in a tent collapsing. One person was injured and taken to a local hospital.

There was also reports of storm damage in the Simpson area of Pitt County with some trees snapped and damage to some fences.

The threat for severe weather continues into Wednesday. The Storm Team 9 crew has extended the Weather Alert Day into Wednesday.