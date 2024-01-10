NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The National Weather Service in Newport and Morehead City has confirmed two tornadoes hit Harkers Island in Carteret County Tuesday night.

Officials said that after a survey of the area on Wednesday, they identified the paths of the two tornadoes. The stronger of the two was located near the center of the island and was rated as an EF-1. It had wind speeds of 100 mph and was on the ground from 9:05-9:10 p.m. It went .25 miles and had a maximum width of 75 yards.

The second tornado spun up just west of the first tornado and had winds of 85 mph, rating it an EF-0. It was on the ground from 9:05-9:10 p.m. and went 60 yards.

There was also a confirmed EF-1 tornado that struck in Catawba County on Tuesday. Nexstar sister station WJZY reports one person was killed there.