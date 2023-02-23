CHICAGO — Winter is not done with us yet as the outlook includes multiple rounds of snow for the Upper Great Lakes and Northeast over the next ten days.

We’ve got an eye on spring including a big change to the overarching national weather pattern.

WGN’s Chip Brewster and FOX59 meteorologist Beth Finello talked about this and more in this week’s Watching Winter Live. You can catch it each Thursday at 11:45 a.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. CT.

Topics for this week included:

Hazards from current and upcoming major storm systems

Big temperature differences are in store

A relatively calm weekend followed by a very week

La Niña is coming to an end – what that means for our weather

The spring (yes, spring!) outlook

