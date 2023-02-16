CHICAGO (Nexstar) — While Thursday is bringing varying degrees of snow to the Chicago area, an even more active weather pattern next week could produce multiple snow days.

Join Watching Winter Live happens each Thursday at 11:45 a.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. CT. WGN’s Chip Brewster will be joined each week by a different guest to dig into the latest data.

This week’s show topics included:

The snow and thunderstorms making their way across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic right now

A plunge of arctic air is coming

This weekend looks calm across the country

Next week brings a much more active pattern with multiple snow / rain chances

Have a question or comment for the team? Send it in using the form below and they’ll bring it into the live conversation.