WATCH: Microburst looking like tornado hits near NC coast

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Incredible video from Eastern North Carolina this week shows just how powerful a thunderstorm could be, even though it didn’t produce a tornado.

Strong winds from storms cause damage in parts of Jones County

An intense cluster of thunderstorms produced strong winds, large hail, and huge amounts of lightning near New Bern on Tuesday. The video, provided by the National Weather Service in Morehead City, shows what looked to be a tornado ripping through someone’s backyard, but it was actually a wet microburst.

A microburst is a small column of intense sinking air sometimes found in a thunderstorm. They come with a strong thunderstorm and heavy rain, usually in the summer months.

The storm hit near Maysville in Jones County around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Winds were estimated to be near 80 mph and damage was nearly 400 yards wide and stretched nearly a half-mile.

A storm survey by the National Weather Service reported damage was mainly confined to roofs and trees but included one uprooted tree and a peeled-off roof. Large hail — slightly bigger than quarter-sized — was also reported.

A few minutes later, two more microbursts produced damaging wind and hail near Pollocksville. This damage path was nearly 1-mile long and up to 700 yards wide.

Damage was again mainly confined to trees and roofs, but there was also crop damage to a soybean field when large hail stripped nearly all the leaves off the plants.