KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) -- A warrant has been issued for a Lenoir County man who deputies said was responsible for a fire that killed a child back in November.

William Jeremiah Howell is wanted for involuntary manslaughter in the death of the child in a fire that happened on Nov. 21, 2021 at 1879 Water Chestnut Drive in Kinston. Investigators said Howell was intoxicated at home and had turned on a burner on a stove to fix some food in the kitchen.