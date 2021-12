ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) - A scheduled Atlantic Beach town council meeting to discuss the 2022 Atlantic Beach Bikefest event, the purchasing of new police vehicles, a flood damage prevention ordinance, and other topics, did not happen Monday evening because not enough members of town council were in attendance.

An email was sent to News13 at 4:56 p.m. Monday, less than five minutes before the scheduled council meeting was to begin. The email said the meeting was canceled due to "no quorum", which means there were not enough members of council present in order for decisions to be made.