GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -- The week of March 7 is Severe Weather Preparedness Week. It’s no question that severe weather becomes more persistent during the spring/summer months, but let’s talk about why this actually occurs.

It has a lot to do with what’s known as the jet stream. The jet stream is a fast-moving current of air that forms where two different air masses meet, more specifically where warm air meets cold air. It is located in the troposphere around six miles above the earth’s surface.