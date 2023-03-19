GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Slowly but surely, many Americans are shedding their coats and heading outdoors to embrace the welcomed change of seasons as spring unfolds around the country. Using historical weather data and various event listings, Stacker gathered 50 different looks at spring around the country.

Average spring temperatures throughout the U.S. fluctuate dramatically, from a brisk 24.7 degrees Fahrenheit in Alaska to a balmy 69.9 degrees Fahrenheit in Florida. Across the continental U.S., the average spring temperature in Spring of 2022 was 52 degrees. Depending on where you live, spring temperatures may mean a long-awaited thaw, buds appearing on trees, or the familiar sound of songbirds returning for the season.

From wildflowers in Texas to the New York Yankees’ first pitch in the Big Apple, here’s how every state rings in spring.

You may also like: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom

1 / 50

Allard One // Shutterstock

Alabama

Spring in the Yellowhammer State means lots to celebrate: temperatures are often in the pleasant low 70s as spring-breakers flock to the Gulf Coast’s beaches. Meanwhile, inland, spring means the arrival of fresh berries and their accompanying festivals, including the annual Eufaula Pilgrimage in the town’s historic mansions and private homes that open their doors to the public.

2 / 50

Troutnut // Shutterstock

Alaska

Alaska doesn’t see spring-like temperatures until much later than its mainland neighbors—often late May or June. But once it does, visitors find fewer crowds than in summer, unmelted glaciers, and the beginnings of the lush green scenery the state is known for.

3 / 50

Anton Foltin // Shutterstock

Arizona

With more than 300 days of sun per year, it’s easy to assume that all seasons look alike in Arizona. In fact, spring offers notably cooler temperatures than the oppressive heat of summer. Both flora and fauna are out in full force as migratory birds such as sandhill cranes pass through the state and everything from cactus blossoms to citrus orchards show off their fragrant blooms.

4 / 50

Barbara Kalbfleisch // Shutterstock

Arkansas

Jump-start spring with a visit to a spring! The Natural State is famous for Hot Springs National Park, one of the nation’s only national parks located within city limits. Spring makes a perfect time to bathe in the healing waters and to enjoy a hike to the Hot Springs Mountain Tower for a 360-degree view of the Ouachita Mountains.

5 / 50

Glowing Earth Photography // Shutterstock

California

While California’s weather is generally good year-round, spring visitors are greeted by mostly fog-free coastal areas and wildflowers in full bloom. With the exclusion of spring break, spring means that some of the state’s most popular destinations, such as San Francisco or Yosemite National Park, will have fewer crowds than summer.

You may also like: Origins of 30 scientific concepts you learned in school

6 / 50

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Colorado

After the end of the ski season, tourism in Colorado dies down until summer, but spring is a great time to visit. Average high temperatures range from the mid-50s to the low-60s (ideal for hikers) and flowers are everywhere. Take time to admire the tulips at Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall.

7 / 50

Romiana Lee // Shutterstock

Connecticut

While the weather can be hit-or-miss—sunny days can give way to dreary and cold, rainy ones—spring is still a great time to visit Connecticut’s many historic homes or the waterfront Olde Mistick Village.

8 / 50

Jon Bilous // Shutterstock

Delaware

Delaware’s colonial past is at the forefront in the spring, as the state hosts numerous festivals and events dedicated to its heritage. Dover Days is perhaps the most popular, with maypole dancing on Dover’s Green, historic wartime reenactments, a Civil War-era baseball game, and more than 300 vendors of everything from food to crafts.

9 / 50

Mia2you // Shutterstock

Florida

Florida is generally hot and humid year-round, but spring brings a slight break in the mugginess. For much of the season, the state is overrun with spring breakers who flock to white sand beaches on the Gulf Coast or to inland attractions like Disney World.

10 / 50

ciapix // Shutterstock

Georgia

The perfect spring weather in this Southern state is hard to resist. It’s no surprise that Georgia is host to a number of popular spring festivals, but two favorites are the annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival and the famous International Cherry Blossom Festival in Macon, both of which pay tribute to the season.

You may also like: 47 plants that begin to bloom in March

11 / 50

Phillip B. Espinasse // Shutterstock

Hawaii

Spring is one of the best times to visit Hawaii, as the crowds are thinner, the ocean is calmer, and flowers are putting on a dazzling show. Hilo’s Merrie Monarch Festival, held in April, is a week-long festival honoring King David Kalākaua, and a popular event for visitors.

12 / 50

James Sakaguchi // Shutterstock

Idaho

March is still part of ski season in Idaho, as resorts such as Sun Valley and Coeur d’Alene are bustling, but April and May bring nice weather and fewer crowds to the state. Spring is the perfect time to visit the state’s Lava Hot Springs, famous for five hot pools where temperatures range from 102 to 112 degrees.

13 / 50

Eddie J. Rodriquez // Shutterstock

Illinois

Chicago’s vibrant Riverwalk bustles in spring, once winter’s frigid temperatures have moved on. A bit further afield, Rockford’s Anderson Japanese Gardens are at their best during the season, and with average temperatures in the 60s, it’s perfect for exploration.

14 / 50

f11photo // Shutterstock

Indiana

Indiana’s unexpected natural beauty shines in spring. May brings the Quilt Gardens, an annual event in Elkhart County where exhibitors create impressive thematic quilted flower designs.

15 / 50

Dan Thornberg // Shutterstock

Iowa

Even though the majority of the state’s landscape is dedicated to farmland, Iowa has a number of natural wonders that are worth a bit of springtime exploration. Visit the Kuehn Conservation Area, an 800-acre preserve along the Raccoon River, for short hiking trails, natural prairie, and geological formations.

You may also like: Do you know your state fish?

16 / 50

Weldon Schloneger // Shutterstock

Kansas

Even though spring in Kansas brings about mild temperatures that are perfect for outdoor activities, there’s plenty going on inside too. The Wichita Art Museum opens for spring break “artcation” for several days every March, allowing youngsters to enjoy the museum and specially curated activities for discounted admission.

17 / 50

Irina Mos // Shutterstock

Kentucky

Spring in the Bluegrass State means lush pastures, full of new Thoroughbred foals. That makes it prime time for visiting the state’s Kentucky Horse Park, a 1,224-acre park and working farm dedicated to all things equine.

18 / 50

Kathleen K. Parker // Shutterstock

Louisiana

The state’s rich musical history means lots of great springtime festivals dedicated to jazz, Cajun, zydeco, and everything in between. One perennial favorite is the Festival International de Louisiane, a free festival in Lafayette that celebrates south Louisiana’s French cultural heritage.

19 / 50

Andrew Prusack // Shutterstock

Maine

After brutally cold winters, Mainers love celebrating the arrival of spring in their state. One Maine tradition is the Cornville 10-Mile Yard Sale held each May. Yes, it is what it sounds like—and it’s an antiquer’s dream (plus a great way to spend some time outdoors).

20 / 50

Sergey Novikov // Shutterstock

Maryland

Maryland is home to many spectacular gardens, all of which are stunning once the last frost has retreated. Take in 80,000 tulips at Baltimore’s Sherwood Gardens, where peak bloom typically occurs the last week of April through the first week in May.

You may also like: Quiz: Can you identify this tree from its leaf?

21 / 50

Jorge Salcedo // Shutterstock

Massachusetts

Spring is a favorite season for many in Massachusetts: The first beach-goers hit the sand in Cape Cod, flowers bloom in the Back Bay, the city’s famed marathon runs through the streets, and, most importantly for some, the first pitch is thrown at Fenway Park.

22 / 50

Craig Sterken // Shutterstock

Michigan

Even though Michigan’s spring temperatures are still mild, Michiganders look forward to the season with open arms. One reason? The state’s pristine waterways once again flow with plentiful fish. The opening day of trout season is the last Saturday of April, and the National Trout Festival in Kalkaska is a perfect way to kick things off.

23 / 50

Mark Herreid // Shutterstock

Minnesota

Even though March typically ushers in spring for much of the country, temperatures in Minnesota can still remain below freezing. One of the state’s best springtime events is Art in Bloom. Held annually at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, floral artists are invited to interpret works from the museum’s permanent collection in a series of more than 150 arrangements.

24 / 50

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

Mississippi

Mississippi’s weather is largely warm and humid year-round, and spring is no exception. The nice weather means the state plays host to a number of different festivals throughout the season, such as the Juke Joint Festival, which is dedicated to all Delta blues performers who have passed away during the prior year.

25 / 50

f11photo // Shutterstock

Missouri

Spring in Missouri is typically the state’s wettest season, but pleasant temperatures make it a great time to visit Branson. Enjoy the city’s famous live shows or the Silver Dollar City amusement park.

You may also like: 20 starter houseplants anyone can keep alive

26 / 50

Sean Xu // Shutterstock

Montana

Spring in Montana is stunning. Yes, there’s still the chance of a freak late-season snowstorm, but the glaciers are dazzling and the air is crisp and clean, making it a perfect season to enjoy fishing, hiking, and a multitude of other outdoor activities.

27 / 50

Imageinit // Shutterstock

Nebraska

Nebraska’s expansive prairies are lovely during spring and the state’s Bison Trail makes for a great hike, but beware of the many severe thunderstorms (and possible tornadoes) that roll through the state around this time of year.

28 / 50

Johnny Adolphson // Shutterstock

Nevada

March and April in Nevada are very pleasant, with temperatures in the 70s much of the time and lots of sun. The spring season is perfect for visiting Las Vegas as the nice weather makes walking the strip bearable and the crowds are smaller.

29 / 50

James Kirkikis // Shutterstock

New Hampshire

Claude McKay’s famed poem speaks of spring in the Granite State. As the days warm, nights remain chilly, which makes spring the perfect time for maple syrup: Hampshire Maple Month starts mid-March when more than 60 sugar houses open to the public to show the maple-sugaring process.

30 / 50

Dawn Balaban // Shutterstock

New Jersey

It isn’t called the Garden State for nothing. Spring brings about loads of lush greenery and fragrant blossoms, but it also marks locals’ return to the state’s beaches. Boardwalks from Atlantic City to Asbury Park are full once again as the temperatures rise.

You may also like: Animal species that may become extinct in our lifetime

31 / 50

PhotoTrippingAmerica // Shutterstock

New Mexico

What better spring activity in New Mexico than visiting a spring? Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort & Spa is a perfect activity for the season as the surrounding wildflowers are in bloom.

32 / 50

S.Borisov // Shutterstock

New York

New Yorkers love shedding the last vestiges of winter and enjoying spring in their city. In addition to copious colorful tulips, spring in the Big Apple also means the first pitch at Yankee Stadium, the Easter Parade, and the ever-present possibility of a freak March or April snowstorm.

33 / 50

Grindstone Media Group // Shutterstock

North Carolina

With more than 400 courses, golf is a natural springtime activity in the Tar Heel State. Temperatures typically hover in the high 60s or low 70s, creating perfect days for teeing off at Pinehurst or another one of the state’s storied courses.

34 / 50

Kelly vanDellen // Shutterstock

North Dakota

Rapid change is afoot in North Dakota during spring. By late March, the last snows have typically melted away and fertile soil and rich greenery take their place; however, temperatures still hover in the low 50s—and are cooler at night—so don’t forget to pack a sweater.

35 / 50

Rosamar // Shutterstock

Ohio

Spring in Ohio means a lot of rain, but that doesn’t stop the state from celebrating the season. One popular event? The Statehood Day Celebration held in Chillicothe in early March.

You may also like: States ranked from most to least woodsy

36 / 50

Gau Meo // Shutterstock

Oklahoma

During spring, the Butterfly Garden at the Oklahoma City Zoo comes to life as hundreds of the colorful insects flit about the zoo’s 20,000-square-foot exhibition. If you wish to be outdoors for your butterfly fix, the Pontotoc Ridge Preserve, in Roff, Oklahoma, has documented nearly 100 species.

37 / 50

Hrach Hovhannisyan // Shutterstock

Oregon

Oregon’s known for rain showers, and spring is no exception, but the season does bring about plenty of dry, sunny days, which are perfect for admiring the azaleas, cherry trees, and roses that bloom in the city’s park. The Portland Japanese Garden is especially stunning in spring, with lush greenery and delicate blossoms adorning the trees.

38 / 50

f11photo // Shutterstock

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s scenic Allentown Rose Garden is a perfect spring destination. Best during late spring and early summer, this old-fashioned garden has walking paths, a jogging trail, and idyllic ponds that could be lifted right out of “Alice in Wonderland.“

39 / 50

Tupungato // Shutterstock

Rhode Island

Spring in the Ocean State can still be a bit windy and chilly, but it’s a great time to get outside and explore. One favorite destination is the Hope Street Farmers Market, where shoppers can buy everything from fresh greens and eggs to local shellfish.

40 / 50

Dave Allen Photography // Shutterstock

South Carolina

Even though the state is known for heat and high humidity, springtime in South Carolina offers a bit of reprieve, making it the perfect season to explore the state’s numerous historic sites, ranging from Fort Sumter to Charles Towne Landing State Park.

You may also like: Quiz: Do you know your state tree?

41 / 50

Wollertz // Shutterstock

South Dakota

Local wildlife and wildflowers come out in full force during spring in South Dakota. The temperatures can vary widely, ranging from 40 degrees to 80 degrees, but spring is still a perfect time to explore Badlands National Park and other monuments.

42 / 50

Cvandyke // Shutterstock

Tennessee

The Music City lights up in April as Nashville hosts a different major event each weekend. Big-name songwriters flock to the city to perform, but events like the Cherry Blossom Festival and the Nashville Film Festival mean there’s a lot more going on than just tunes.

43 / 50

Dean Fikar // Shutterstock

Texas

The Lone Star State is beautiful at this time of year ahead of summer’s oppressive heat and thunderstorms. Visitors flock to the state’s Hill Country, where fields of wildflowers, especially bluebonnets, cover the rolling landscape.

44 / 50

Johnny Adolphson // Shutterstock

Utah

One of Utah’s most popular seasons, spring attracts visitors who love the appeal of skiing fresh powder in the morning and enjoying a round of golf or a hike in the afternoon. The weather is also perfect for exploring the state’s myriad national parks, including the famous Arches.

45 / 50

Erika J Mitchell // Shutterstock

Vermont

Spring in Vermont means one thing: maple syrup! The state produces more than 50% of the country’s maple syrup and that production kicks into high gear in the spring months.

You may also like: From honeybees to honey possums: 20 facts about pollination

46 / 50

Stephen B. Goodwin // Shutterstock

Virginia

Each spring, the state welcomes visitors to more than 250 of Virginia’s most beautiful gardens, homes, and historic landmarks during Historic Garden Week. The event was started in 1927 when the Garden Club of Virginia hosted a flower show and raised $7,000 to protect trees.

47 / 50

Carla Walsh // Shutterstock

Washington

Early spring is a great time for scenic hikes to take in the state’s blooming wildflowers. Then, just a few weeks later, Puyallup hosts the state’s largest celebration of spring: the Washington State Spring Fair.

48 / 50

RA – Photography // Shutterstock

West Virginia

West Virginia is home to two springtime fairs that are traditions in the state: the Three Rivers Festival and the Strawberry Festival in Buckhannon. Average temperatures at this time of year are generally pleasant: ranging from around 65 degree to 80 degrees.

49 / 50

Alena Mozhjer // Shutterstock

Wisconsin

Wisconsin residents know it’s spring when the first tulips begin to peek through the snow—and what better place to catch a glimpse than the state’s many botanical gardens? The garden at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is home to more than 500 species representing 100 families and 40 taxonomic orders of plants from all over the world, and Milwaukee’s Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory—known by locals as the “Three Domes”—shows off plants both inside and out, as well as hosting spring events.

50 / 50

Ken Schulze // Shutterstock

Wyoming

Wyoming still has plenty of snow on the ground come spring, but that makes it the perfect spot for a late-season skiing or snowshoeing trip. Eventually, snow begins to melt and birds, flowers, and wildlife—including adorable baby bison—dot the landscape.