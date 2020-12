RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - An unusually strong coronal mass ejection (CME) coming from the sun earlier this week will give a majority of the United States the chance to see northern lights Wednesday and Thursday night. This includes one of the rare occasions where the auroras could make it far enough south to North Carolina.

The most likely times for this to happen are from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday nights. If they appear, auroras will be in the northern sky.