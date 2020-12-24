What’s Up Weather with Jordyn: How accurate is the 7-day forecast?

Every meteorologist across the world is accustomed to this one particular comment: “It must be nice to be wrong all the time and still get paid!”

Now, I know I’m a little biased, but just hear me out on this one. That comment in itself is more inaccurate than the forecast it’s talking about, and here is why.

All meteorologists use data to put together their everyday forecast. In the past 30 years, weather related data has come a long way in terms of accuracy. Statistically speaking, the NWS has stated “A 7-day forecast can accurately predict the weather about 80% of the time, and a five day forecast can accurately predict the weather approximately 90% of the time.”

It gets a little more complicated when looking at a 10-day forecast or longer. Because the weather is constantly changing, less reliable data is available when day 10 rolls around. So, the accuracy of the forecast after 10 days or more drops to only being accurate half of the time.

How you view the forecast is what determines if it is right or wrong. The forecast may seem wrong when focusing on what weather did or did not occur at a specific location.

For example, let’s look at rain percentages. A meteorologist predicts there is a 40% chance of rain. Those who saw rain assume the forecast is wrong, those who saw only sunshine also think the forecast is wrong.

The truth is, although weather data is very accurate, it’s incredibly hard to pinpoint which specific areas will or will not see rain.

Now, if we were to compare forecast accuracy to test scores, a five day forecast is accurate 90% of the time. That’s equivalent to an A.

That seems pretty spot on if you ask me.