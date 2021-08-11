What’s Up Weather with Jordyn: What is a space storm?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Have you ever heard of a solar storm? Solar storms hit earth all the time and most people have never even heard of them. When they do occur, they can leave behind some damaging impacts at times.

Solar storms fall under the umbrella of space weather phenomena. Space weather is a complex field involving meteorology, aerospace engineering and electrical engineering. All space weather is created by the sun.

Now remember, the sun is not only a huge star made of complete gas, but it’s also just a huge ball of energy. All that energy is so powerful, it creates space weather events such as solar storms..

Solar storms occur when the sun emits a huge amount of energy, otherwise known as a solar flare. This is when a stream of electric charges begins to interact with Earth’s magnetic field. These electrical charges flow down the earth’s magnetic poles and the result is actually the northern and southern lights.

These solar storms spew out huge amounts of energy from the sun into space and they have the potential to create damage to satellites, GPS systems, and internet connections across the United States. Solar storms even have the potential to wipe out the electric grid completely.