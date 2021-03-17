What’s Up Weather with Jordyn: What’s up with the ozone

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Let’s talk about the ozone layer. Now, there are a few conflicting questions that come up when talking about ozone. Is it good? Is it bad? Is the ozone layer actually thinning and does it have holes in it? And what does that even mean?

Ozone is a greenhouse gas created from oxygen through electrical discharges. There are actually two different types of ozone, good ozone and bad ozone.

Good ozone, otherwise known as the “ozone layer,” makes up 90% of all the ozone created on Earth. It is created naturally by the atmosphere and it’s located in the stratosphere.

Bad ozone, on the other hand, also known as ozone pollution, is man-made. It is most often created through vehicle exhaust and factory emissions of burning coal and gasoline, which create a specific pollutant known as chlorofluorocarbons, or for short CFCs. This particular type of pollution damages trees and vegetation, and is incredibly harmful for the lungs.

Now, the ozone layer on the other hand is considered good because it actually acts almost like a layer of sunscreen for Earth’s surface. It not only protects the surface, but it also protects us from harmful UV radiation cast out by the sun.

Unfortunately, the ozone layer is suffering from depletion, meaning there are some holes breaking through. These “holes” appear during the spring months when the ozone layer thins at both poles. With these holes present, those harmful UV rays make their way to the surface.

During the ’70s, scientists first discovered that CFC production was damaging the ozone layer and causing it to thin. CFC pollution has decreased over the years and is actually banned in many countries, but it will be a long time before the ozone layer can fully recover.