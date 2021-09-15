Where can you find supplies to go in an emergency kit? Here’s your answer

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s National Preparedness Month and many officials are warning people to stock up on supplies now ahead of future natural disasters.

One thing most experts agree on is disaster supply kits are something that should be gathered over time and not all at once.

“Hurricane season is an annual event and an annual threat for Eastern North Carolina,” American Red Cross Regional Executive Officer Barry Porter said.

Click here to see more information to start building a kit

Porter says it’s important not to wait until the last minute to get supplies. Some of these supplies include:

“Toilet paper, first aid kit, moist towels and garbage bags, things to help, you know keep things tidy and clean. And especially with the pandemic still raging. Masks and disinfectants, things of that nature,” said Porter.

But, where do you get these items? In the very base of these kits are non-perishable things like food and water, which can be found at local stores.

“The supplies are readily available in around our community in a lot of locations,” said Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson.

Online retailers like Amazon can be a good place to stock up on other items like battery-operated radios. But officials remind people not to wait until the last minute.

“When you think about the fact that there is a rush, often to get supplies, we know with the pandemic that some supplies are in short order, and are already short and difficult to receive. So, if I’m planning ahead, then I’m going to be able to help take care of myself,” said Porter.

They also recommend keeping extra cash and copies of insurance policies in these kits as well.