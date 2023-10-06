GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — During the past winter, parts of California experienced massive amounts of rain and snow. Though it momentarily eased the frequent drought periods that had been affecting the state, the surge in rainfall flooded roads, knocked out power, and broke levees.

Fueled by multiple converging atmospheric rivers, the state’s infrastructure was not able to capture all of the excess water, meaning water shortages could again return during future dry spells.

Climate change can both intensify rainfall and also extend droughts. Warmer temperatures increase rates of evaporation, pulling more water from the ocean and causing more precipitation overall. Data indicates that single-day precipitation extremes are happening more frequently. Conversely, more evaporation also dries out surface water and soil, leaving less fresh water available. Even as the moist air from oceans and other sources returns to land as rain, sleet, or snow, inconsistent wind patterns and currents mean it isn’t distributed evenly. That’s why even as some counties experienced their wettest year on record, others experienced their driest.

Nationwide, 43% of counties reported precipitation over the past year greater than their long-term average. A 1,000-year event dumped 25 inches of rainfall over 24 hours in Fort Lauderdale on April 13. Nevada desert regions experienced thunderstorms and heavy rain in June. Severe weather through the mid-Atlantic in August brought tennis ball-sized hail to West Virginia and softball-sized hail and flash flooding in Maryland.

Using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information, Stacker identified counties in North Carolina that received the most precipitation from September 2022 to August 2023 compared to their average annual precipitation from 1901 to 2000. In the case of a tie, the amount of precipitation over the past year served as a tiebreaker.

Read on to see which counties reported more precipitation over the past year than usual.

#45. Rutherford County

– Precipitation over the past year: 51.6 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 0.2 inches above average (#60 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 2.9 inches above statewide average

#44. Franklin County

– Precipitation over the past year: 46.4 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 0.4 inches above average (#50 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 2.3 inches below statewide average

#43. Iredell County

– Precipitation over the past year: 47.4 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 0.6 inches above average (#58 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 1.3 inches below statewide average

#42. Clay County

– Precipitation over the past year: 62.0 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 0.6 inches above average (#62 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 13.3 inches above statewide average

#41. Vance County

– Precipitation over the past year: 45.4 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 0.6 inches above average (#53 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 3.3 inches below statewide average

#40. Union County

– Precipitation over the past year: 45.6 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 0.8 inches above average (#51 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 3.1 inches below statewide average

#39. Richmond County

– Precipitation over the past year: 47.8 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 1.1 inches above average (#46 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 0.9 inches below statewide average

#38. Granville County

– Precipitation over the past year: 46.0 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 1.3 inches above average (#51 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 2.7 inches below statewide average

#37. Randolph County

– Precipitation over the past year: 47.6 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 1.3 inches above average (#45 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 1.1 inches below statewide average

#36. Harnett County

– Precipitation over the past year: 48.5 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 1.5 inches above average (#46 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 0.2 inches below statewide average

#35. Yancey County

– Precipitation over the past year: 53.4 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 1.5 inches above average (#53 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 4.7 inches above statewide average

#34. Alexander County

– Precipitation over the past year: 49.0 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 1.7 inches above average (#55 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 0.3 inches above statewide average

#33. Johnston County

– Precipitation over the past year: 48.8 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 1.8 inches above average (#45 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 0.1 inches above statewide average

#32. Mitchell County

– Precipitation over the past year: 52.8 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 1.8 inches above average (#53 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 4.1 inches above statewide average

#31. Catawba County

– Precipitation over the past year: 49.6 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 1.8 inches above average (#51 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 0.9 inches above statewide average

#30. Lincoln County

– Precipitation over the past year: 49.7 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 1.9 inches above average (#48 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 1.0 inches above statewide average

#29. Montgomery County

– Precipitation over the past year: 48.7 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 2.1 inches above average (#45 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 0.0 inches above statewide average

#28. Wake County

– Precipitation over the past year: 48.0 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 2.2 inches above average (#42 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 0.7 inches below statewide average

#27. Rockingham County

– Precipitation over the past year: 46.2 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 2.2 inches above average (#49 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 2.5 inches below statewide average

#26. Anson County

– Precipitation over the past year: 48.0 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 2.3 inches above average (#42 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 0.6 inches below statewide average

#25. Cleveland County

– Precipitation over the past year: 51.7 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 2.4 inches above average (#51 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 3.0 inches above statewide average

#24. Lee County

– Precipitation over the past year: 49.0 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 2.6 inches above average (#40 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 0.3 inches above statewide average

#23. Gaston County

– Precipitation over the past year: 50.1 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 2.6 inches above average (#40 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 1.4 inches above statewide average

#22. Mecklenburg County

– Precipitation over the past year: 48.8 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 2.8 inches above average (#34 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 0.1 inches above statewide average

#21. Durham County

– Precipitation over the past year: 47.4 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 2.9 inches above average (#37 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 1.3 inches below statewide average

#20. Madison County

– Precipitation over the past year: 48.8 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 3.1 inches above average (#43 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 0.2 inches above statewide average

#19. Forsyth County

– Precipitation over the past year: 47.7 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 3.1 inches above average (#45 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 0.9 inches below statewide average

#18. Cabarrus County

– Precipitation over the past year: 49.2 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 3.1 inches above average (#37 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 0.5 inches above statewide average

#17. McDowell County

– Precipitation over the past year: 58.5 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 3.4 inches above average (#46 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 9.8 inches above statewide average

#16. Chatham County

– Precipitation over the past year: 49.7 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 3.6 inches above average (#37 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 1.0 inches above statewide average

#15. Cherokee County

– Precipitation over the past year: 63.2 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 3.6 inches above average (#44 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 14.5 inches above statewide average

#14. Yadkin County

– Precipitation over the past year: 49.2 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 4.0 inches above average (#40 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 0.5 inches above statewide average

#13. Orange County

– Precipitation over the past year: 48.8 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 4.0 inches above average (#33 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 0.2 inches above statewide average

#12. Burke County

– Precipitation over the past year: 54.6 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 4.0 inches above average (#40 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 5.9 inches above statewide average

#11. Avery County

– Precipitation over the past year: 59.2 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 4.3 inches above average (#41 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 10.5 inches above statewide average

#10. Stanly County

– Precipitation over the past year: 50.8 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 4.4 inches above average (#39 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 2.1 inches above statewide average

#9. Ashe County

– Precipitation over the past year: 55.4 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 4.5 inches above average (#38 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 6.7 inches above statewide average

#8. Alleghany County

– Precipitation over the past year: 55.6 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 4.7 inches above average (#38 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 7.0 inches above statewide average

#7. Alamance County

– Precipitation over the past year: 50.1 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 4.9 inches above average (#30 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 1.4 inches above statewide average

#6. Stokes County

– Precipitation over the past year: 50.9 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 5.0 inches above average (#37 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 2.2 inches above statewide average

#5. Wilkes County

– Precipitation over the past year: 54.9 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 5.1 inches above average (#34 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 6.2 inches above statewide average

#4. Caldwell County

– Precipitation over the past year: 57.0 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 5.5 inches above average (#36 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 8.4 inches above statewide average

#3. Guilford County

– Precipitation over the past year: 50.4 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 5.7 inches above average (#34 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 1.7 inches above statewide average

#2. Watauga County

– Precipitation over the past year: 58.8 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 6.0 inches above average (#31 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 10.1 inches above statewide average

#1. Surry County

– Precipitation over the past year: 54.8 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 7.2 inches above average (#25 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 6.1 inches above statewide average

