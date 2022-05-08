ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Blacksburg office of the National Weather Service has confirmed to FOX8 that it was an “EF1 tornado” that touched down in Rockingham County on Friday.

“The Enhanced Fujita Scale or EF Scale, which became operational on February 1, 2007, is used to assign a tornado a ‘rating’ based on estimated wind speeds and related damage,” according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service says that EF1 tornados entail “moderate damage” and often involve structural damage.

The National Weather Service says that the tornado that touched down in Rockingham County had maximum winds of 110 mph.

The National Weather Service says that the projected wind speeds of an EF1 tornado are between “73-112 mph,” meaning that Friday’s storm was rather intense and close to being considered an EF2.

The National Service reports that the tornado traveled 7.9 miles, starting on Sunset View Road and ending just north of the US-29 Business and Crutchfield Road intersection in Reidsville.

Path of the storm (Google Maps)

The tornado was reportedly 300 yards wide at its maximum width.

The Blacksburg office of the National Weather Service sent its team of meteorologists into Rockingham County to help emergency services determine the extent of the damages.

Photo courtesy of Steve Emerson

Photo courtesy of Quenda Adams

Photo courtesy of Gretchen King

Photo courtesy of Gretchen King

Photo courtesy of Brandon Wilson

Photo courtesy of Brandon Wilson

Photo courtesy of JC Pender

Photo courtesy of JC Pender

Photo courtesy of Steve Emerson

“Today has been very productive in regards to debris removal and access to damaged areas,” The Rockingham County Department of Emergency Services said in a statement.

“Baptist Men and Samaritan’s Purse will open a temporary office Monday at 9 a.m. at Calvary Church, 7860 NC 87 Reidsville. These groups can assist homeowners with clearing debris,” emergency services added.

Note that those groups can only assist homeowners with clearing debris and you must sign the proper documentation in order to receive assistance.

“The Reidsville YMCA will also be offering showers to those in need during their normal business hours,” according to emergency services.

Note that you are responsible for bringing your own towels and bath cloths.

“Further damage assessments will begin Monday morning. Teams of assessors from Emergency Management, Tax Office and Building Inspections will be touring the damaged areas in marked Emergency Services vehicles to complete these assessments,” The Rockingham County Department of Emergency Services concluded.

If assistance or sheltering is needed, contact Rockingham County Emergency Communications at (336) 634-3300.